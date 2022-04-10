Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

