Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

