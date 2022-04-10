-$0.96 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.92). Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

