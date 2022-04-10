Susquehanna Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $350.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.26.

NYSE NSC opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

