MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.35.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.