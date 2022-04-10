Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.59. Approximately 2,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

