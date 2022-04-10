Critical Comparison: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) versus Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get American Resources alerts:

This table compares American Resources and Hallador Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 18.38 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.62 Hallador Energy $247.67 million 0.49 -$3.75 million ($0.12) -32.83

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Hallador Energy -1.52% -6.31% -3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Resources and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.37%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats American Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

About Hallador Energy (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co. engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.