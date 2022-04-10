Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $158,009,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 407.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of LW stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

