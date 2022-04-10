Xponance Inc. Sells 116 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.