Xponance Inc. Has $915,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $6,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.