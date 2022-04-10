Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 86.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.36 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

