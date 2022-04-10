State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,375 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of New Relic worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 248,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

