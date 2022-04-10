The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $377.33 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.81.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.