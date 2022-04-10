TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Up 2.5%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.08 ($0.09). 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

