Q Investments (CVE:QI) Shares Down 27.5%

Shares of Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating) fell 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 74,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The firm has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 143.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57.
About Q Investments (CVE:QI)
