Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Up 3.8%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). 75,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 119,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Europa Metals Company Profile

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

