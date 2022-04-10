Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.
Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.