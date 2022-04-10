Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 190.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.02. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

