Xponance Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 374,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after buying an additional 351,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.