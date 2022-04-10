Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.70 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.