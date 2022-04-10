FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

