FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pegasystems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -15.00%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

