FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,209,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $101.99 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $93.60 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

