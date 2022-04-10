FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.