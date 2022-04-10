Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $257.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.65. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.