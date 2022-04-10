Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

