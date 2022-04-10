Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

AAON opened at $51.99 on Friday. AAON has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

