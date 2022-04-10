Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.76.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

