Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 94,394 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94,394 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Twitter stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

