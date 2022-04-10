Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $119,459,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEU. StockNews.com began coverage on NewMarket in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE NEU opened at $325.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.13. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $391.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

