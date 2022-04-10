Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,510 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Ryder System worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

R opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

