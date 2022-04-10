Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) & Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Head to Head Analysis

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Alzamend Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $277.13 million 6.57 $57.14 million $3.34 32.33 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alzamend Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Alzamend Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 20.78% 10.29% 6.36% Alzamend Neuro N/A -80.23% -72.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Alzamend Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $198.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.06%. Alzamend Neuro has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 926.79%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Alzamend Neuro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; and Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners and licenses programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver and kidney disease, and other diseases. Further, it sells Captisol materials. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. It is also developing AL002, a cell-based therapeutic vaccine, which seeks to restore the ability of the patient's immunological system to Alzheimer's. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

