Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,231 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

