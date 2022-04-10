Analyzing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 5 11 0 2.59 trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $30.82, suggesting a potential upside of 66.43%. trivago has a consensus price target of $3.03, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03% trivago 2.89% 1.55% 1.28%

Risk and Volatility

GoodRx has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 9.96 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -264.53 trivago $427.68 million 1.78 $12.66 million $0.04 53.00

trivago has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

