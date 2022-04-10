Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.05 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

