NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,293.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,871.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,150.52. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,250.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

