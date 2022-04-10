Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,415 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $415.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.51.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

