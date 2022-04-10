Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

