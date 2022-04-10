Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Garmin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 458.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

