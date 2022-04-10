Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $97,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 495.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

