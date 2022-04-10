Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.