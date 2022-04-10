Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

