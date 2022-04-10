Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $17,474,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.2% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 167,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

