Head-To-Head Review: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) vs. AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -79.98% N/A -46.09% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 3.84 -$88.56 million ($1.47) -1.47 AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 2.45 $622.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 2 0 2.40

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Hycroft Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

