Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

CSL opened at $236.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

