Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

