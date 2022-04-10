Arcus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

