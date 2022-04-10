PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

