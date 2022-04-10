Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTCO opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

