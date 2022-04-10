27,263 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SHG opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

